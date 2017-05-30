Borussia Dortmund parts ways with Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel parted ways with Dortmund on Tuesday. (Source: AP) Thomas Tuchel parted ways with Dortmund on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

Despite Borussia Dortmund’s German Cup final success last weekend, Thomas Tuchel put an end to his stint with the club he had been part of for five years on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old left BVB three days after the German club’s first trophy in five years after they beat Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German left the club a year before his contract was supposed to end. The club posted his statement after his removal from the club, “Thank you to the fans, the team, the staff and all who have supported us. All the best to @BVB. TT.”

Tuchel is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen who also had a rather disappointing season in the German league. He was also linked to Arsenal during the season.

“I am grateful for two exciting, beautiful and eventful years,” he said in a statement released on Twitter.

A letter from Thomas. pic.twitter.com/VrMdxbYJN2 — Thomas Tuchel (@ThommyTuchel) 30 May 2017

The German side finished on the third position with 64 points, trailing RB Leipzig by three points.

