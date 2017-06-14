This is what happens when a team decides to stick together, says Sunil Chhetri after India beat Kyrgyzstan

Coach Stephen Constantine said after the match that he was proud of the team. Coach Stephen Constantine said after the match that he was proud of the team.

India captain Sunil Chhetri scored a goal in the 69th minute against Kyrgyzstan to help his side sit on the top of the Group A of the Asian Cup qualifier with six points. Calling it a tough match, he later hailed his team for their spirit.

The thrilling match had the usual electric Bangalore atmosphere. And the team did not disappoint the fans, who came out in large numbers to show their support. Chhetri converted a fine pass from Jeje Lalpekhlua to score the only goal in the match.

The Man of the match Chhetri praised his team for sticking together during tough time. He wrote on Twitter after the win, “Today is what happens when a team decides to stick together,battle for each other and get the job done. Tough,tough game but did enough.”

Coach Stephen Constantine also praised the team, saying that the players did not give up at any point of the game. “What a huge result for us last night am so proud of the players, at no point did they ever give up. We are top of the group,” he tweeted.

Other players like goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh and defender Anas Edathodika also tweeted to thank fans for their love and support.

India now stand ahead of Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar, who both have three points.

