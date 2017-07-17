This is the season to prove myself, says Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw had fitness issues last season. (Source: Reuters) Luke Shaw had fitness issues last season. (Source: Reuters)

Injury-ridden Luke Shaw, who ended last season with Manchester United with fitness issues, said that this is his season to prove himself. He added that he is feeling in good shape and wants to prove his worth to himself as well as his manager Jose Mourinho.

Training with the club on their US tour, Shaw said, “I feel that this is my season to prove myself and I’m feeling in good shape,” said Shaw, who joined United in 2014 summers from Southampton. He has, however, appeared in only 47 games so far. “I want to show everyone that I believe in myself and show the manager that. I’m working hard and I’ve been doing rehab each day. It’s been coming along really good.”

Working hard on his fitness, Shaw said, “I’ve been running on a treadmill and doing my leg weights and making sure my foot is strong. I’ve also been doing a lot of cardiovascular work to keep me in good shape. I’m feeling good.”

Looking forward, the 22-year-old added, “The sooner I’m back the better and hopefully it is soon because I want to get out there playing. I’m in a positive frame of mind and don’t want talk too much about the past, but I do think that I’ve been unlucky with injuries. My leg and now this. It was unlucky. I want to put them in the past.”

He also spoke on how supportive Mourinho has been. “When me and Ash [Ashley Young] tend to finish our sessions, we go over to see what they are doing and we see him [Mourinho],” said Shaw. “He asks how I am, how it is going and he keeps on top of how we are and to see how far along we are.”

