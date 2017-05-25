This is for you Manchester, say United players after winning Europa League title

Manchester United players paid tribute to the victims of Manchester Arena attack. (Source: Twitter) Manchester United players paid tribute to the victims of Manchester Arena attack. (Source: Twitter)

Manchester United’s victory over Ajax to win the Europa League title on Wednesday was special to players, fans as well as they city in more than one way.

The victory came two days after Manchester witnessed one of their worst terrorist attacks. 22 people lost their lives as a sucide bomb exploded at the Manchester Arena where pop star Ariana Grande was performing as ISIS claimed responsiblity of the attack.

As the city remained in a state of mourning, Manchester United players dedicated their win to the victims of the blast. The victory not only stood out in the form of strength for the targetted city, but also was a saving grace to United’s run this season.

The Red Devils had their entire focus and energy on this win as they ended their Premier League season at sixth position. The victory gives Jose Mourinho a place in the next season’s Champions League.

This was also the only European trophy that United had never won.

The club and players responded to the victory in emotional messages on social media, thanking fans and paying tributes to the victims.

Thanks to all supporters, more to come next year!!🏆🏆🏆Merci à tout les supporteurs, on se vois la saison prochaine 🙏🏾 @ManUtd #MUFC #UELFinal pic.twitter.com/IFz1OAsG2V — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 24 May 2017

Dab + billy dance = 🏆😁🔥 pic.twitter.com/0OL2VAKQlM — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) 24 May 2017

Campeones! Because we love to see you all smile. Porque nos gusta veros sonreír. ❤️ #UEL #ForManchester pic.twitter.com/Q4KQ4dSAv7 — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) 24 May 2017

For you Manchester ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vfzzp1cBM — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) 24 May 2017

Cmon United! So so so happy with our win tonight! I dedicate this trophy to my family, Manchester & all Armenians! 🇦🇲 @ManUtd @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/WIFTZX7Yht — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) 24 May 2017

Manchester United players dedicated the win to the city of Old Trafford.

