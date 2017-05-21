This day that year: Manchester United win 2008 Champions League final after beating Chelsea on penalties

Manchester United won the Champions League 2008 after defeating Chelsea in the penalty shootout. Manchester United won the Champions League 2008 after defeating Chelsea in the penalty shootout.

As rain poured down the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Manchester United beat Chelsea in the only all-English final in 2008 to be crowned as the European champions.

The then United star Cristiano Ronaldo struck with his header past goalkeeper Peter Cech for the opening goal of the match, giving his side an advantage and confidence.

However the joy was short lived for the Red Devils as Frank Lampard scored a goal from deflection few minutes before half time to bring Chelsea back in the game.

As the two English sides struggled in the second half, followed by overtimes, tempers rose at both sides as well as injuries. In the end, it all came down to the goalkeepers to help their side to glory in the penalty shootout.

To what became John Terry’s biggest nightmare, the Chelsea captain had an unfortunate slip that sent the ball flying off the post. In an interview in 2015, Terry said that the slip that cost the Blues the title still haunts him. “I’ll definitely never be over it. I still have a few times a year when I wake up and, bang, it’s on my mind. It’ll never go,” he said.

The savior came for the Old Trafford side when goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar blocked a penalty shoot by Nicolas Anelka.

That was it. That was the moment. United had won the Champions League for the third time.

It was more than just the joy of winning the European tournament for United, as the victory came during their 50th anniversary of the dreadful crash in Munich that killed eight of their players.

