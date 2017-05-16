This day that year: David Beckham announces retirement

David Beckham has gone on record to say that his proudest achievements have been to captain his country. (Source: Reuters) David Beckham has gone on record to say that his proudest achievements have been to captain his country. (Source: Reuters)

An era of David Beckham’s dominance in football came to an end as he announced his retirement from football on May 16, 2013.

Beckham, who had a big impact on the game, was expected to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint Germain. His unexpected announcement of quitting football shook the football world.

Beckham joined the England team in 1996, played 115 International games and booked his side a seat in the 2002 World Cup. He has gone on record to say that his proudest achievements have been to captain his country, having led them in almost 60 games.

However his career in International football wasn’t a perfect journey. The 1998 World Cup saw his low point when he was blamed for England bowing out after being sent off in a match against Argentina.

The Englishman played for big clubs, starting his career for Manchester United in 1992, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League. He then joined Real Madrid, played for LA Galaxy and ended his career with PSG. He also appeared twice for AC Milan on loan.

David Beckham stands over a free-kick – you all know what happens next! pic.twitter.com/S31Pur7Yh8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 16 May 2017

The 42-year old had said during the retirement announcement, “If you had told me as a young boy I would have played for and won trophies with my boyhood club Manchester United, proudly captained and played for my country over one hundred times and lined up for some of the biggest clubs in the world, I would have told you it was a fantasy. I’m fortunate to have realised those dreams.”

Not only did he win the league title with all the clubs, he also became the first English player to have done so in four different leagues.

Beckham signed off on May 16, 2017 saying that he wanted to start a new adventure. “Nothing will ever completely replace playing the game I love, however I feel like I’m starting a new adventure and I’m genuinely excited about what lies ahead,” said Beckham.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd