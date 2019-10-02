Thibaut Courtois subbed at half-time: ‘That’s unreal’ in Champions League

Thibaut Courtois had a night to forget at the Santiago Bernabeu where he was substituted at half time after a forgettable first 45 minutes against Club de Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Real were 2-0 down at half-time with Bonaventure Dennis hitting a brace.

However, Courtois was terrible with errors between the sticks. as he conceded two goals.

He was whistled by the home fans continuously throughout the first half after being beaten twice. Courtois was eventually replaced by Alphonse Areola for the second half.

Thibaut Courtois’ game by numbers vs. Club Brugge: 45 minutes played

3 shots faced

2 goals conceded 😬 pic.twitter.com/APHFv2Ovz1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 1, 2019

Zidane has taken off Courtois at halftime. Areola has replaced him. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Wd6NZIUNsn — AFC Ajax 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 1, 2019

Courtois has surpassed Karius as the worst goalkeeper in world football 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/YbV3eR1pbJ — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) October 1, 2019

Courtois actually got subbed off that's unreal. Do you know how shit you must be for your manager to waste a sub on a goalie loooooool not even Karius experienced this — Mod (@CFCMod_) October 1, 2019

Real Madrid were on the brink of defeat but Sergio Ramos’ header after the break gave Los Blancos hope as they trailed 2-1.

Casemiro equalized five minutes before normal time to earn a draw at home.