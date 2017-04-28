Latest News

Thiago Alcantara extends contract with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has extended his contract with the club by two years to 2021.

By: AP | Munich | Published:April 28, 2017 6:01 pm
Thiago Alcantara joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona in 2013. (Source: Reuters)

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says “Thiago is one of the best and most coveted midfielders in Europe. We’re very pleased as a club to be able to secure the services of such an amazing player for the long term.”

The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder, who joined from Barcelona in 2013, says he and his family “feel at home in Munich.”

On Thursday, Bayern exercised its option to sign Kingsley Coman on a permanent basis from Juventus. The France forward, who arrived on loan in August 2013, extended his stay in Munich to 2020. Kicker magazine reported Bayern was paying a transfer fee of about 21 million euros ($22.8 million) for the 20-year-old Coman.

