There will always be a part of me that bleeds Blue: CK Vineeth bids goodbye to Bengaluru FC

CK Vineeth also mentioned the West Block Blues in his emotional message. (Source: Twitter) CK Vineeth also mentioned the West Block Blues in his emotional message. (Source: Twitter)

CK Vineeth bid an emotional farewell to his club Bengaluru FC on Tuesday after three seasons with the club, helping the Blues in their I-League and Federation Cup campaign. All players, except Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh, were released as the club joined ISL this season.

Vineeth, who is currently in his hometown in Kerala after being left out of India’s squad for Nepal friendly due to injury, wrote on Twitter that he will miss everything about Bengaluru FC. “I’ve had to say goodbye quite a few times in life. But never once like this. Bengaluru, let me tell you how much I will miss you. I will miss this shirt and the fans, the songs, the chants, the stands, the banners. I will miss everything. Three and a half years of wearing the blue of BFC has been a privilege and an honor. We made memories, we celebrated, we cried, we lost trophies to rivals and we brought them back home. We did all of this together,” he wrote.

“To the West Block Blues. You guys are a special bunch. Running towards you guys every time we scored was a feeling that cannot be replicated. The club will forever be indebted to you and one hand that goes on every trophy has always been yours. Believe me when I say that every time I kissed the badge, I meant it.”

Bengaluru, thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/kkDY5mhxgT — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) 4 July 2017

Vineeth, who has scored 21 goals from 85 games, further added in his message, “Playing on that pitch with your voice in the stands is a different feeling altogether. Then whether it is in Blue or not is another matter. To the club. Every high and every low, the dressing rooms in Goa, Bengaluru and Cuttack, the tears in Doha and on the touchline on that rainy night in May 2015; every moment spent as a Blue was one that changed me as a player and a person. For this, I will always be grateful. Wherever I go, there will always be a part of me that bleeds Blue. Thank you everyone, for everything.”

The 29-year-old was recently awarded the Fans’ Player of the Year award by the Football Players’ Association of India.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd