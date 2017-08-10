Theo Wlacott unveils new ‘Om Namah Shivay’ tattoo

Theo Walcott’s new tattoo. Theo Walcott’s new tattoo.

Arsenal player Theo Walcott has unveiled his latest tattoo. The forward got inked again and this time it related to ‘Lord Shiva’. After a tattoo in Sanskit, this is Walcott’s second tattoo. He has got the worlds “Om Namah Shivaya” running vertically on his back. The tattoo is a well known mantra in Hinduism and one of the most popular among Shiva followers.

The 28-year-old had earlier inked four words — Beautiful, Blessed, Strong, Intelligent — in Sanskrit on his right wrist. The four words are dedicated to his family members — sister Hollie, father Don, brother Ashley, and mother Lynn — respectively.

On Thursday, Walcott posted a photo of the new tattoo on his Twitter account and wrote that to experience everlasting joy and happiness, open your heart and shed fear, hate or envy.

“Open your heart, shed fear, hate or envy, to experience everlasting joy & happiness #NewTattoo,” read the tweet alongwith the photo.

Walcott, who has been at Arsenal for 13 seasons, scored 19 goals last season and will look to score more when the new Premier League season begins on Saturday with Arsenal taking on Leicester City on the first day.

