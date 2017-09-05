Only in Express

The gesture was a joke between Kyle Walker and me, says Dele Alli

Dele Alli tweeted, "Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite."

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 5, 2017 8:54 pm
dele alli, dele, england vs slovakia, england football team, kyle walker, gareth southgate, football, sports news, indian express England’s Dele Alli. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

After England’s 2-1 win against Slovakia in the World Cup qualifiers on Monday, Dele Alli became the talk of the football world, who appeared to show his middle finger in the 77th minute to the French referee Clement Turpin after not being awarded a free kick for being blocked off by a defender.

Alli on Tuesday tweeted about the incident, apologising for the offence caused. He said that the gesture was a joke between Kyle Walker and him. “Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite,” he posted.

After the match, coach Gareth Southgate said, “Dele and Kyle were messing about and Dele has made a gesture towards Kyle. They have a strange way of communicating … but as I say, I have not seen the incident.”

“It probably detracts from what has been his best performance whilst I have been England manager and hopefully we will be talking about that instead of this,” he added.

The win assured England top spot in Group F with 20 points, while Slovakia settled in the second place with 15.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Zone B - Match 60
FT
25
Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas (29-25)
Sep 05, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
47
Live - 2nd Half
1'
20
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 61
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 