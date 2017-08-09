The game of getting Gareth Bale over before it even started, says Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale. (Source: Reuters) Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale. (Source: Reuters)

After going down in the UEFA Super Cup final against Spanish reigning champions Real Madrid on Tuesday, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said that their interest in Gareth Bale is over.

There were increasing reports lately linking the Welsch player with the Old Trafford side but Mourinho on Tuesday put them all to rest after the 2-1 defeat. He said, “Clearly the club wants him, the manager wants him and he wants the club so clearly game over, before it had even started, as everybody knows he is going to stay.”

Bale also commented on the ongoing rumours and said, “I’m not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs. I’m enjoying my football and playing as much as a I can and winning trophies.”

“It is obviously great to keep adding to the trophy collection. It was a difficult game but I think we played well and controlled the game very well. We want to keep winning and every game we still have the hunger and desire.”

The Portuguese manager Mourinho discussed the match ahead of the start of Premier League on Sunday. “I think we did well, I think we lost to one goal which shows the result was really short (tight) and one of their goals was an offside. With a good VAR system it would be 1-1 and extra time,” added the Portuguese coach, who has still yet to win the European Super Cup after three attempts,” he said.

“We were playing a team full of fantastic players but we discussed (contested) the result until almost the end. We gave them a fight but have reasons to leave optimistic and proud.”

