The Far Side: Messi does what Messi does best, Bayern seal fifth straight crown, St Totteringham’s Day comes to an end

The past week was where a few giants of football resurrected their scarred reputations. The name of Lionel Messi was one that resonated the most during this week and it was from there that all the drama started.

What better way to start off the week than with the Clasico. Real Madrid and Barcelona locked horns once again in the former’s home ground. Five goals were scored that night and at the end of it Barcelona were left standing with Messi scoring the winning goal. The Argentine triumphantly holding his shirt up in front of the Bernabeu crowd would certainly be one of the most enduring images of the season.

In Germany, Bayern Munich put behind the pain of their Champions League quarter final exit by winning an unprecedented fifth consecutive Bundesliga title. Indeed, it is the joint second most consecutive league wins in any of Europe’s current top-six leagues. Bayern brought this victory through a 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg. It means that departing captain Phillip Lahm will now lift the Bundesliga shield as his last act for the club. He had retired from his international career after lifting the World Cup as captain of Germany. Talk about a glittering career.

‘Glittering’, however, may not be the adjective that would best describe PSG’s season. After crashing out of the Champions League, winning the Ligue 1 title may have become almost a necessity for their bruised spirits. Now, that too, seems to have been derailed by high-flying Nice who beat them 3-1 at the end of the week. PSG trail Monaco by three points at the top of the table, with the latter having a game in hand.

In England, though, Chelsea seem to have got their title bid back on track after that shocker against Manchester United. But it doesn’t seem to be smooth sailing anymore for the Blues as they now have Tottenham Hotspur breathing down their necks. The seemingly pristine atmosphere at Stamford Bridge now seems to have little cracks with Antonio Conte making his feelings about a few of his players very public. Manchester United’s push for a top-4 finish was first given a boost when they successfully parked the bus at the Etihad Stadium. It was given a set back two days later when they drew 1-1 with Swansea City. It was their 14th draw of the season and United are possibly on the worst ever unbeaten run in football history. Manchester City also could only manage a draw against relegation threatened Middlesbrough. Possibilities of a rare one-off match to decide who takes the final Champions League spot between City and Liverpool is now being talked of.

Dele Alli was not born and Harry Kane had probably would have only started to learn how to use his legs when Arsenal last finished below Tottenham Hotspur in the league standings. But both of them found the back of the net as Spurs ensured that they at least finish above their North London rivals this season. St. Totteringham’s Day, celebrated by Arsenal fans whenever it is ensured that they would finish above Tottenham everyday, won’t be happening this year. Meanwhile in England, there were a few interesting incidents involving taxes, Chelsea, West Ham United and Newcastle United, but more on that later.

For now, we head to Italy were Juventus’ annual march to the Serie A title was given a minor setback. They produced an almost uninterested performance to draw 2-2 with Atalanta. Few could blame Juve though, as they travel to Monaco in the midweek for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. They now need to just win any one of their next four matches to put the title mathematically out of Roma’s reach. Roma, on the other hand lost their local slug fest with Lazio 3-1.

As it was mentioned earlier, West Ham United and Newcastle United were caught up in a wide-ranging HM Revenue and Customs investigation – UK’s tax authority. Chelsea, meanwhile, were asked to provide information. The chief bone of contention seems to be alleged cases of tax evasion in deals done by Newcastle and West Ham with French clubs. Newcastle chairman Lee Charnley was also one of the many arrested in connection with the investigation.

A week without the word ‘corruption’ and FIFA coming in the same sentence seems incomplete. But the world governing body didn’t disappoint. FIFA ruling council member Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah was linked to Richard Lai, the FIFA audit and compliance committee member who was banned for bribery. Ahmad said later that he “vigorously” denies any wrongdoing but curiously resigned just a day after making that statement.

