Thank you for making me feel at home since the day I walked in, Romelu Lukaku bids farewell to Everton

As he steps closer to a move to Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku bid farewell to Everton on Monday by posting the logo of the club from his official Instagram account with an emotional message.

Lukaku, who had earlier referred to United as the biggest club in the world, thanked fans in the post for their support throughout his four years at the Goodison Park. “I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the 4 years we’ve spent together,” he wrote.

“You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the the stadium and training ground thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in.”

He also had a message for his former teammates and technical staff for helping him become a better player. “To my teammates it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and i’ll take ur advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you everton football club,” he said.

Lukaku was last week arrested in Los Angeles over noise complaints at a party. He will be appearing in court on October 2.

