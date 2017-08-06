Latest News

Technical fault spoils Germany’s first use of video assistance

Robert Lewandowski scored for Bayern Munich to level the game 1-1 but the goal may have been offside following Sebastian Rudy's ball over the Borussia Dortmund defence. The match ended 2-2 after normal time and Bayern won 5-4 on penalties.

German football’s first competitive use of video assistance failed due to a technical fault on Saturday when a debatable goal was awarded in the Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Robert Lewandowski scored for Bayern to level the game 1-1 but the goal may have been offside following Sebastian Rudy’s ball over the Dortmund defence. Referee Felix Zwayer consulted video official Tobias Stieler, who had to make a decision without all the technical tools he should have had at his disposal.

The German football league and federation said in a joint statement that “the calibrated lines, which are normally available and support the video assistant in offside decisions, were not yet available due to technical problems.”

The goal was awarded. The game ended 2-2 after normal time and Bayern won 5-4 on penalties.

