Team official killed in Ghana club bus accident

Two-time continental champions Asante Kotoko have won the Ghana league a record 24 times. (Source: File) Two-time continental champions Asante Kotoko have won the Ghana league a record 24 times. (Source: File)

A bus carrying Ghanaian soccer team Asante Kotoko was involved in an accident on Wednesday that left one team official dead, and the coach and several players needing hospital treatment.

The Kumasi-based club were returning home from a Ghana Premier League game against Inter Allies in Accra when their bus hit a stationary vehicle.

The team has now confirmed that team official Kofi Asare was killed, while English coach Steven Polack and midfielder Ollennu Ashitey were still receiving treatment for their injuries.

“Management has been in shock and grief following Wednesday’s unfortunate accident involving our team bus. We regret to announce that our Deputy Equipment Officer Kofi Asare could not make it. Management has met his family to brief them of the sad event,” Kotoko said in a statement on Thursday.

“Injured players and officials were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw. Others were, however, transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the early hours of Thursday.

“Players and officials who sustained minor injuries have all been treated and discharged,” Kotoko said.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) sent a delegation to the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, particularly the injured officials and players, who are currently receiving treatment,” the GFA said in a statement.

Two-time continental champions Asante Kotoko have won the Ghana league a record 24 times.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App