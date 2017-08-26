Only in Express

Tammy Abraham, Jordan Ayew score as Swansea sink Crystal Palace

Tammy Abraham scored his first Premier League goal with Swansea City's first shot on target this season before Jordan Ayew's second-half strike sealed a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Abraham volleyed in Leroy Fer’s cross on 44 minutes after a tepid first half at Selhurst Park.
Ayew then latched on to a through ball after error-prone defending by Palace before rounding goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and poking the home on 48 minutes.

The home side sprung to life when French midfielder Yohan Cabaye was brought on in the second half but with few clearcut chances, Palace never really looked like avoiding their third successive loss of the season.

