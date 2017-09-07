Only in Express

Syria holding on to their World Cup dream

Despite being ravaged by conflict since 2011, Syria's football team have come within touching distance of booking a place in the FIFA World Cup for the first time ever. They play Australia in a two-legged tie next month after holding Iran down to a 2-2 tie.

By: Express News Service | Published:September 7, 2017 2:54 am
syria, syria football, fifa world cup qualifiers, world cup qualifiers syria, football news, sports news, indian express Fans watch Syria’s qualifier vs Iran on a giant screen in Damascus on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Despite a devastating conflict that has afflicted them since 2011, Syria are closer than ever to qualify for the World Cup. They will play Australia in a two-legged tie next month after managing to hold Asian giants Iran to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday. This is how they have come so far…

The away team
Because of the violence, Syria last played a match at home in December 2010. Poor relations with most neighbours meant they were left with few choices to play their home games. So they chose Oman as their base and played group stage matches against Japan, Singapore, Afghanistan and Cambodia there. They scored 26 goals in the 8 group-stage matches, winning six and losing only to Japan. The impeccable record meant for the first time since 2002, Syria made the cut for the final round of qualifiers. They played these matches in Malaysia as no other nation was willing to host them.

Golden generation
This is considered to be the most talented bunch of players Syria has produced. Omar Khribin leads the goal scoring charts for Syria in the qualifiers with 10 goals. He plays for Saudi team Al-Hilal. The team’s captain, Ahmad al-Saleh, plays for China’s Henan Jianye, while Omar Al-Somah, who recently joined the national team, plays for Saudi club Al-Ahli. Most other players turn out for clubs in Syria, mainly in Damascus.

Back from exile
Omar al-Somah, scorer of the goal that sealed the playoff spot, was not picked because of his stance on the civil war. He is one of the deadliest Syrian strikers. In 2012, he showed support for Al-Assad’s rivals, which led him being labelled a traitor. He was ignored for five years since then and was recalled to the squad only last month.

Political undertone
It is no secret that their government virtually selects the national team. It was evident when their then coach Fajr Ibrahim and midfielder Osama Omari turned up for a pre-match press conference in Singapore wearing t-shirts that had image of their president Bashan al-Assad. If a player expresses opposing political views, he is dropped — no matter how good he is. Tuesday’s game also featured unusual geopolitical undertones. Syria played a team backed by an Iranian state that has supported Assad in the conflict. The World Cup is being held in Russia, Assad’s other main backer.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64
FT
37
U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors (37-31)
Sep 07, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 65
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 