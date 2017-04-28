Sylvain Marveaux arrested in tax fraud investigation

French newspaper Le Parisien first reported Marveaux’s arrest. (Source: Reuters) French newspaper Le Parisien first reported Marveaux’s arrest. (Source: Reuters)

Former Newcastle midfielder Sylvain Marveaux is among the four people placed in custody in France as part of the investigation into suspected tax evasion and money laundering in the transfer of soccer players between England and France.

A person with direct knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that the 31-year-old Marveaux was arrested Wednesday during a wave of arrests and raids in both countries. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

The three other people are players’ agents, the same person told the AP.

The investigation centers on whether payments were hidden to players, agents or third parties to evade income tax and social security contributions.

Premier League leader Chelsea, London rival West Ham and Newcastle are the only clubs in England so far to be publicly embroiled in the far-reaching probe. Britain’s tax authority, which seized financial records, computers and phones in raids, said the suspected fraud amounts to 5 million pounds ($6 million).

