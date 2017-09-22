Only in Express
  • Swiss club president Christian Constantin attacks TV commentator after match

Swiss club president Christian Constantin attacks TV commentator after match

Christian Constantin told cable broadcaster Teleclub that Rolf Fringer, a former coach of the Swiss national side, had criticised him and treated him badly earlier in the week.

By: Reuters | Bern | Published:September 22, 2017 3:58 pm
Christian Constantin, FC Sion, Swiss Football League, Rolf Fringer The Swiss Football League confirmed it would open disciplinary proceedings into the incident. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

FC Sion president Christian Constantin physically attacked a television commentator following a league match on Thursday, then said he had “sorted out” a difference between the pair.

Part of the attack was caught on camera and showed commentator Rolf Fringer, already on the ground, being slapped on the head by the 60-year-old Constantin, shortly after Sion’s 2-1 win at Lugano.

Soon afterward, Constantin told cable broadcaster Teleclub that Fringer, a former coach of the Swiss national side, had criticised him and treated him badly earlier in the week.

“Now, I’ve sorted that out,” Constantin said. “I grabbed him and I kicked him in the backside. When you are attacked, you have to defend yourself.”

The Swiss Football League confirmed it would open disciplinary proceedings into the incident. “As the television pictures show, Sion president Christian Constantin was involved in a physical altercation with Teleclub football expert Rolf Fringer. Constantin confirmed the incident in a television interview,” the SFL said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, Fringer had criticised Constantin’s leadership of the club, describing it as “ridiculous”. Fringer, whose has also coached a number of clubs including Greek side PAOK, said he was hit in the face and tripped over the camera when he tried to escape.
“I’m still shocked,” he said. “You just don’t imagine something like that happening.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 