Latest News

AIK Stockholm fined over Alexander Isak’s Borussia Dortmund transfer

AIK Stockholm have been fined $40,000 by SvFF for a payment made to an agent in connection with the transfer of Alexander Isak.

By: Reuters | Stockolm | Updated: May 2, 2017 5:12 pm
Isak was courted by top clubs before joining Dortmund for a reported fee of 10 million euros.

AIK Stockholm have been fined 350,000 Swedish crowns ($40,000) by the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) for a payment made to an agent in connection with the transfer of teenage striker Alexander Isak to Borussia Dortmund.

FIFA transfer rules ban players and clubs from making payments to intermediaries for under-age players.

“It has been clarified that AIK paid compensation to an intermediary in connection with Alexander Isak’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund. As Alexander Isak was under 18, this is forbidden,” the SvFF Disciplinary Committee said in a statement.

Isak was courted by top clubs from all over Europe before joining German club Dortmund in January for a reported fee of 10 million euros.

AIK have until May 16 to appeal against the decision.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It’s hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

40th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 2, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

41st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 3, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

42nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 4, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad