Swansea’s Paul Clement lauds Gylfi Sigurdsson after Southampton win

Swansea city manager Paul Clement has praised Gylfi Sigurdsson after the midfielder’s virtuoso performance in Tuesday’s 2-1 home win over Southampton helped secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time this season.

Iceland international Sigurdsson provided the assist for Alfie Mawson’s opener at the Liberty Stadium before scoring the winner to give Swansea their sixth league win of the campaign. They are one place and two points above the relegation zone.

“Gylfi has fantastic delivery at set-plays and he produced a wonderful finish after good work from Luciano Narsingh, who made an instant impact,” Clement told British media.

“But I would like to comment on Gylfi’s work ethic. People have asked me if he is alright playing on the left, but I haven’t had a conversation with him about that.

“He has done everything that has been asked of him.”

Sigurdsson, who has started all but one of Swansea’s 23 league games, has seven goals and seven assists this term.

Clement also commented on why he wanted to keep club record signing Borja Baston, who was linked with a loan move to Spanish side Villarreal in the January transfer window, at the club.

“I’m more than happy that he’s going to be here with us,” Clement said. “We need strength in depth. Anything can happen, with injuries and such, we need good players around.”

Swansea visit fifth-placed Manchester City on Sunday.