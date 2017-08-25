Swansea’s Fernando Llorente out of Crystal Palace trip as Paul Clement eyes reinforcements

Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente is out of Season’s opener with a broken arm. Swansea City’s Fernando Llorente is out of Season’s opener with a broken arm.

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, with manager Paul Clement saying the striker would return to the side only after the upcoming international break.

The 32-year-old Llorente, who was Swansea’s top scorer last season with 15 league goals, suffered an arm injury while cycling on a family holiday in June.

“It is too soon for Llorente, he will not be available,” Clement told reporters. “It was close but after the international break he will be ready.”

Swansea have lacked attacking firepower at the start of the season and failed to score in their opening two league games against Southampton and Manchester United.

With Gylfi Sigurdsson securing a move to Everton, Clement admitted there was plenty of work to be done before the transfer deadline next Thursday.

“I would like if possible to bring in another two players before the window closes,” the manager said.

“I don’t want to say anything about any individual players, but in the past I have said that the forward positions are important for us and that’s really where our focus is.”

New signing Sam Clucas is set to make his debut in midfield this weekend, while captain Leon Britton returns after being withdrawn with a back injury during the opening-day goalless draw at Southampton.

“Sam is fit and is in good shape,” Clement said. “He doesn’t need any extra physical work. It’s just about whether I see it as right for him to go straight into the team for tactical reasons.”

Nathan Dyer and Ki Sung-yueng remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries, while defender Kyle Bartley will be out of action for up to eight weeks with a knee injury suffered during Tuesday’s 4-1 League Cup win over MK Dons.

