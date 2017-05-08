Latest News

Swansea survival would be my biggest achievement: Paul Clement

Swansea City manager Paul Clement guided them out of relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

By: Reuters | Published:May 8, 2017 4:52 pm
Swansea City manager Paul Clement believes avoiding Premier League relegation this season would be a bigger achievement than winning major trophies as assistant manager at Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris St Germain.

Clement was Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Real Madrid when they lifted their 10th European Cup in 2014 and was also a part of the coaching staff when Chelsea won a league and FA Cup double in 2010.

Since taking charge at the Liberty Stadium in January, the 45-year-old has overseen a major uplift in the club’s fortunes, guiding them out of relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

“I’ve been in a very privileged position in the past to have worked with some fantastic teams… and got my hands on some unbelievable silverware,” Clement told the British media.

“But this will be the best by far if we manage to stay in this league, because I’m the one making the decisions.

“It was difficult for the supporters and for the players. I was the third coach in one season, so it will be a fantastic achievement if we do it.”

Swansea hold a one-point advantage over 18th-placed Hull City heading into their final two games of the campaign.

Clement expects the home crowd to make a difference against West Bromwich Albion if the relegation battle comes down to the final day of the season.

“I have been with Real Madrid when there has been 85,000 there and it is not as loud as that (the Liberty Stadium) because they tend to sit and watch,” he added.

“That (the support) helps the players when they are tired and the tanks are running on empty.”

Swansea visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday to face already-relegated Sunderland, who defeated Hull 2-0 to record their first victory since February.

