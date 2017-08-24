Swansea defender Kyle Bartley out for two months with knee injury

Only in Express

Swansea centre back Kyle Bartley is out for up to eight weeks after damaging a knee ligament in Tuesday's 4-1 League Cup win over MK Dons, his club said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who played in all three of Swansea's games so far this season, landed awkwardly after a challenge in the 80th minute and was taken off on a stretcher.
The 26-year-old, who played in all three of Swansea’s games so far this season, landed awkwardly after a challenge in the 80th minute and was taken off on a stretcher.

Swansea, who travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, said on their website (www.swanseacity.com) that the Englishman had damaged his medial ligament and would see a specialist next week.

The Welsh club began their league campaign with a 0-0 draw at Southampton before being beaten 4-0 at home by Manchester United last weekend.

