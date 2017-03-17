Swansea City’s relegation battle will go down to the wire, says manager Paul Clement

Paul Clement’s Swansea City are 16th in the table and three points off the drop zone. (Source: Reuters) Paul Clement’s Swansea City are 16th in the table and three points off the drop zone. (Source: Reuters)

Swansea City’s fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Swansea, who are 16th in the table and three points off the drop zone, seemed destined to pull away from the relegation dogfight, winning four of their last six games before last weekend’s 2-1 loss at third-bottom Hull City.

“We were nowhere near safe before Hull or after the game, and more than likely we will not be safe until right up to the end of the season,” Clement told the club’s website.

“We were disappointed with the Hull result but we are still confident. We have 10 games to go and there is still going to be a lot of movement.”

Despite the setback at Hull, Clement saw no reason why the defeat should thwart Swansea’s momentum heading into their clash against 14th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

“If we pick up the same sort of number of points, we will be fine. There’s absolutely no need to panic,” Clement said. “There’s no need to lose confidence because one result didn’t go our way.”

Swansea are winless in their last four games against Bournemouth and have not won at the south coast side’s ground since 2007.

