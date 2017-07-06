Swansea City sign Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa for 11 million pounds in four-year deal

- India vs West Indies 5th ODI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST
Swansea City have signed midfielder Roque Mesa from La Liga side Las Palmas in a four-year deal for a fee of 11 million pounds ($14.25 million), the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Mesa, 28, played over a 100 matches for Las Palmas since joining in 2010 and made 35 league appearances last season as the club ended their second season in 14th place in the Spanish top tier.
“I’m very happy to be here. It’s a new challenge and a new adventure,” Mesa told the Swansea’s website.
“One of the main reasons I had to be here was that the manager wanted me – that’s a great incentive. I felt I needed a new experience and a new challenge.”
Mesa is Swansea’s third signing this summer after Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham joined on a season-long loan and goalkeeper Erwin Mulder signed on a free transfer.
