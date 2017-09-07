Swansea City expect Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony to feature against Newcastle United

Renato Sanches has joined Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich. (Source: AP) Renato Sanches has joined Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich. (Source: AP)

New signings Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony can both expect to feature for Swansea City in their home Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Manager Paul Clement said Ivorian striker Bony, who rejoined the Welsh side from Manchester City on transfer deadline day after playing at Stoke City on loan last season, was sure to play a part.

Midfielder Sanches, who has joined on loan from Bayern Munich, was due to meet his new team mates on Friday after playing for Portugal’s under-21 squad during the international break.

“He’ll get two training sessions going into the game against Newcastle. We’ll check him over when he comes in but I have no reason to believe there are any problems,” Clement told reporters.

“He played 70 minutes the other night for Portugal’s under-21s. From the time I knew him he was always in good physical shape and I anticipate him also being involved on Sunday.”

Swansea pulled off something of a coup in securing Sanches, who was part of Portugal’s triumphant Euro 2016 squad and was named as best young player of the tournament after a series of dazzling displays.

Clement knows the 20-year-old well having worked with him while he was assistant manager at Bayern to Carlo Ancelotti for the first half of last season before being approached for the vacant Swansea job.

“My initial call went into Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as the CEO of Bayern and I kind of worded it that ‘if you don’t ask, you don’t get,'” said the manager.

Clement said Bony, who scored 34 goals in 70 appearances for Swansea before being sold to City in 2015, had a point to prove.

“He wants to play games and he will have the chance to do that here,” he said. “Wilfried is very focused and has had a really positive influence on the dressing room already. He will be involved.”

