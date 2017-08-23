Only in Express

Swansea boss Paul Clement keen on more signings after Sam Clucas deal

Paul Clement says Sam Clucas will offer the side versatility after the midfielder completes his move from Hull City but is still keen to bring in more signings before the transfer window closes.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 23, 2017 2:29 pm
Paul Clement, Paul Clement news, Paul Clement updates, Paul Clement Swansea City, Hull City, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Paul Clement wants more signings before the window closes. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Swansea City manager Paul Clement says Sam Clucas will offer the side versatility after the midfielder completes his move from Hull City but is still keen to bring in more signings before the transfer window closes.

British media put the fee for the 26-year-old at around 15 million pounds ($19.23 million).

“He is a good footballer and that is what we want here,” Clement told reporters. “The fact he can play in so many positions reinforces that he is a good footballer.

“This is the first one (signing) in the latter parts of the window and hopefully we can do a couple more,” Clement said after Tuesday’s 4-1 win over MK Dons in the League Cup. Swansea return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Crystal Palace

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 22, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 41 -->
31
Zone B - Match 41
FT
32
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Bengal Warriors beat U.P. Yoddha (32-31)
Aug 23, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 42 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 42
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 43

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 