Survival in Swansea City’s hands, says Leroy Fer

Swansea City capitalised on Hull City's 2-0 defeat by Sunderland on Saturday by beating Everton to move a point and a place ahead.

By: Reuters | Published:May 11, 2017 4:52 pm
Swansea City have their fate in their own hands after winning two of their last three Premier League games, midfielder Leroy Fer has said ahead of Saturday’s trip to relegated Sunderland.

Swansea capitalised on Hull City’s 2-0 defeat by Sunderland on Saturday by beating Everton to move a point and a place ahead of Hull with two games left.

“We go into the next two games with a lot of momentum and in a position where we know our Premier League status is in our hands,” Fer told the club’s website. (www.swanseacity.net)

“That’s the best situation for us. We know if we do what we need to do then we don’t have to look over our shoulder.”

Fer said Swansea would focus on Sunderland on Saturday and not allow themselves to think about Hull, who play Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“If we win that game then the pressure is all on Hull,” added Fer. “But we must focus on ourselves first and foremost. “Sunderland showed last week against Hull that they are a proud team that will keep on battling and fighting for their fans.”

