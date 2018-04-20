Super Cup 2018 Final Live: East Bengal 1-1 Bengaluru FC at half-time

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal Live: Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC face East Bengal in the final of Super Cup. (Source: ISL) Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal Live: Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC face East Bengal in the final of Super Cup. (Source: ISL)

Super Cup Final Live Score and Updates: Bengaluru FC face their old rivals East Bengal in the final of inaugural Super Cup on Friday in Bhubaneswar. Bengaluru had a great season but lost the ISL final to Chennaiyin FC. Leading goalscorers Miku and Sunil Chhetri will carry the Blues’ title hopes, having scored four goals each in the tournament. But they will be faced by a tough Red defence as coach Khalid Jamil hopes for his first trophy with the club.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: The Super Cup Final 2018 between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will take place on Friday, April 20 at 4 PM IST in Bhubaneshwar. The match can be seen on Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on Hotstar as well as Jio TV.