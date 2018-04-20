Super Cup 2018 Final Live: East Bengal 1-1 Bengaluru FC at half-time

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal Live: Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC face East Bengal in the final of Super Cup. (Source: ISL)
Super Cup Final Live Score and Updates: Bengaluru FC face their old rivals East Bengal in the final of inaugural Super Cup on Friday in Bhubaneswar. Bengaluru had a great season but lost the ISL final to Chennaiyin FC. Leading goalscorers Miku and Sunil Chhetri will carry the Blues’ title hopes, having scored four goals each in the tournament. But they will be faced by a tough Red defence as coach Khalid Jamil hopes for his first trophy with the club.
Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: The Super Cup Final 2018 between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC will take place on Friday, April 20 at 4 PM IST in Bhubaneshwar. The match can be seen on Star Sports Network and can be live streamed on Hotstar as well as Jio TV.
Live Blog
Super Cup Final 2018 Live Score, Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: A defeat for Bengaluru will mean first season without any domestic success since their inception in 2013.
Highlights
East Bengal face Bengaluru FC in the Super Cup final. (Source: Twitter)
Bengaluru FC will be counting on the services of Miku and captain Sunil Chhetri to avoid a season going trophy-less as they face old-rivals East Bengal in the final of Super Cup 2018 on Friday in Bhubaneshwar. The Blues' lost to Chennaiyin FC in the final of Indian Super League but will look at their Super Cup semifinal clash against Mohun Bagan for motivation where they defeated the Kolkata rivals by a scoreline of 4-2, despite going a man down. Bengal, on the other hand, defeated FC Goa in the semis 1-0.
Highlights
Samad Mallik of East Bengal given a red card for punching Subhashish in the face just a minute before the half time. EB are reduced to ten men. This can prove very costly for the men in red and yellow.
Perez' take finds Rahul Bheke who sends in a diving header to equalise the game at 1-1 in the first-half. What an intensely thrilling Super Cup final underway.
East Bengal take 1-0 lead in the first half. Gurpreet punches the ball away but Kromah finds the net in the 27th minute with a brilliant header.
Ralte on the attack, dribbles past the defense of Bengaluru and the shot at the goal is wide. A lot of exchange in possession taking place in the middle.
Miku plays a perfect pass in for Sunil Chhetri who has a swing towards goal and forces Ubaid to get down and make the save. For those who do not know, Chhetri is a former East Bengal player.
Brilliant run by East Bengal, who attack early in the game. Ralte makes a run down the right flank and the cross is a little too forward for Kromah.
That was East Bengal's chance of an early goal after they were given free kick from a dangerous area but Katsumi sends it over the crossbar.
Eight minutes into the game and the referee is handing yellow cards. Goes to show how intense the match is going to be. Johnson and Gurpreet are shown a caution after they're adjudged to have brought Kromah down.
After Bengaluru's failed attempt, EB win a corner, their first and Yusa takes it. Goes for another corner but the ball lands safely in the hands of Gurpreet.
The Super Cup final between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC underway in Bhubaneshwar. The Blues earn their first corner early in the game.
The players are out on the field. Ten minutes left for kick-off for the final of Super Cup.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final of inaugural Super Cup in which Bengaluru FC meet East Bengal in hope of title-finish in Bhubaneshwar. The Blues' will be desperately hoping of winning this one to avoid going this season without a trophy.