Super-agent Jorge Mendes summoned over Radamel Falcao tax evasion

Footballing super-agent Jorge Mendes, who manages Cristiano Ronaldo among others, has been summoned before a Spanish court as part of the probe into Colombian striker Radamel Falcao’s alleged tax evasion, legal sources said .

Monaco’s Falcao is suspected of failing to correctly declare 5.6 million euros ($6.1 million) of income earned from image rights between 2012 and 2013 while he was at Atletico Madrid.

He is suspected of using a web of shell companies in the British Virgin Islands, Ireland, Colombia and Panama to avoid taxes on the image rights income.

Mendes was summoned to appear before the court of instruction at Pozuelo de Alarcon, close to Madrid, on June 27.

The summons comes a day after Ronaldo was accused by Spanish prosecutors of evading 14.7 million euros in tax through offshore companies.

