Sunil Chhetri’s scores brace in India’s 3-0 rout, watch video

Sunil Chhetri celebrates after striking a goal against Kenya during the Intercontinental football Cup, in Mumbai on Monday. (Source: PTI) Sunil Chhetri celebrates after striking a goal against Kenya during the Intercontinental football Cup, in Mumbai on Monday. (Source: PTI)

India skipper Sunil Chhetri made his 100th international appearance a memorable one by scoring a brace and leading his team to a 3-0 victory over Kenya on Monday. Prior to the encounter, the Indian skipper had made a heartwarming appeal for fans to turn up in large numbers and supports the home team. Spurred by the 9000-odd crowd, the Indian captain scored two wonderful goals to make it a night to remember.

India began the match on the backfoot with Kenya dominating in the first half. But it all changed in the 68th minute when Sunil Chhetri earned a penalty. Bringin all his experience into play, Chhetri slotted the ball into the net with a powerful shot past goalkeeper Patrick Matasi. While Matasi did get a hand on to the ball, the sheer power in the shot took it past the net.

Next, in the 71st minute, Jeje Lalpekhlua hammered home from close range with a brutal piledriver to double India’s lead over Kenya after a quick play on the flanks to make most of India’s attacking momentum.

Later, in the dying minutes of the match, Sunil Chhetri once again burst onto the opposition goal and in an exquisite manner chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to finish a sublime move into the back of the net, giving India a 3-0 lead. With his second goal of the match, Sunil Chhetri scored his 61st goal in International football in 100 International matches.

Prior to the match Chhetri had spoken of the special occasion and said that he had never dreamed of playing 100 international matches for India. “I had a dream but never dreamed of playing 100 international matches. This is unbelievable,” Chhetri had said.

“It is something which is beyond my dream and I cannot tell you how happy and honoured I am. Only second player in the history of the country, it’s unbelievable,” Chhetri added.

