Sunil Chhetri’s birthday to be celebrated as Delhi’s Football Day

Celebrating the game, Football Delhi honoured the Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday, announcing his birthday to be celebrated as Delhi’s Football Day.

Football Delhi took the decision during their first executive meeting of the year on Saturday, chaired by president Shaji Prabhakaran, who soon made the announcement on Twitter. Chhetri’s birthday falls on August 3.

Prabhakaran said, “Delighted to announce the decision taken at the Football Delhi executive committee meeting. Indian Football captain Sunil Chhetri’s birthday ‘3rd August’ is declared as Delhi’s Football Day. A day to celebrate beauty of football in Delhi. We have to act for the good of the game on a daily basis or else we have no right to be there. We need all the support to transform football in Delhi. An Everest to climb.”

The 33-year-old, who had spent his initial football days in Delhi, has appeared in 97 International matches for India and scored 56 goals for the national team since his first appearance in 2005. He is currently leading Bangaluru in their ISL 2018 campaign and is the top third goalscorer in the tournament this season.

Football Delhi also decided to hold former International and Pro License Coach Santosh Kashyap’s birthday ‘June 12′ as Football Delhi’s Coach Education Day. “We are glad to announce the decision of the executive committee to mark the birthday of former International and Pro License Coach Santosh Kashyap birthday ’12th June’ as Football Delhi’s Coach Education Day to inspire the coaches community to dream big n inspire youngsters,” said their Twitter handle.

