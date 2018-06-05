Sunil Chhetri’s 100: Indian football fraternity applauds the captain’s milestone

Sunil Chhetri scored two goals as India beat Kenya 3-0. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza) Sunil Chhetri scored two goals as India beat Kenya 3-0. (Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza)

It is quite rare to see an international friendly involving India generating the kind of buzz that could be seen during the match against Kenya on Monday night. The match was part of the Intercontinental Cup, a tournament that is chiefly intended to serve as a step in preparations for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. It also marked captain Sunil Chhetri’s 100th game in Indian colours and was preceded by a heartfelt message that the 33-year-old put out through a video on Twitter asking more people to turn up for matches in which the national team is playing.

Chhetri’s milestone was the focus in both, the buildup and the aftermath of the match and there were a number of notable individuals who sent in their best wishes to the Bengaluru FC forward.

Indian players:

Chhetri has pretty much been a constant in the Indian team for the better part of the decade that has gone by and so almost every player who have played in that period have invariably shared a dressing room with him.

Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu formed the nucleus of the defence that prevented the Kenyans from scoring on Monday night.

A night to Remember ???????? — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) June 4, 2018

Captain, leader, legend and our very own Sunil Chhetri will be playing his 100th match for the Indian Football Team today. We came a long way together and we got a long way to go. Like Brother @SandeshJhingan said, Chethri Bhai is gods’ gift to us for sure. pic.twitter.com/yzlwCh3fhR — Anas Edathodika (@anasedathodika) 4 June 2018

Thank you so much Mumbai for making tonight so special for us and for our man @chetrisunil11 , you guys made the difference with your support the boys stuck in and provided the result against a tough team! #Chettri100 — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) June 4, 2018

Subhashish Bose and Jeje were also part of the starting XI. Jeje scored the only other goal apart from Chhetri’s brace.

You have made India and the game of football proud in accomplishing this milestone. Your achievement speaks volumes of your dedication to this great game. Best wishes to you, hope you will continue to chase your dreams in the times to come ????#Chhetri100 pic.twitter.com/AMlVmRGxyO — Subhasish Bose (@Subhasishbose17) June 4, 2018

Rino Anto, CK Vineeth, Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Rahul Bheke may not have been part of the Indian team on Monday but have shared a dressing room with Chhetri as part of the national team and Bengaluru FC.

Been a privilege to play alongside this man for club and country, and I’m wishing him the best as he gets ready to play his 100th game for India. Good luck, captain! #Chhetri100 #INDvKEN 🇮🇳 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/gB0HN7cWaR — Rino Anto (@rinoanto) June 4, 2018

Congratulations on your 100th Cap for the country @chetrisunil11 bhai, Keep inspiring us !! pic.twitter.com/RxWTwwShIL — Daniel Lalhlimpuia (@DanielLhpa) June 4, 2018

Extending my heartiest & warmest wishes to teammate, friend & Indian football icon & legend @chetrisunil11 as he steps on to the field in national team colours for his 100th game for the country. Best wishes to the team & the man himself. #Chhetri100 #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/EctXvbti4C — Rahul Bheke (@RahulBheke) June 4, 2018

.@chetrisunil11 bhai, hundred games for India is a massive achievement. But, I know you can play a hundred more. Good luck, captain! #Chhetri100 #INDvKEN 🇮🇳 — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) June 4, 2018

Stephen Constantine has rarely been one for the sensational. He chose to thank the fans who turned up to cheer for India.

Thank you to all the fans who showed up tonight in the atrocious weather….winning is not the same with out you #bluepilgrims http://t.co/kxDSq1tR1t — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) June 4, 2018

Bhaichung Bhutia and fellow Indian legend IM Vijayan were both there to commemorate Chhetri. Chhetri often refers to Bhutia as his mentor and has spent a good part of his career under the latter’s captaincy.

Congratulations @chetrisunil11 for the 100th match for #India. It has been a great pleasure to see you reach here. Great achievement from a genius player! #captain pic.twitter.com/7e6LtyGY29 — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) June 4, 2018

Bengaluru FC teammates:

Chhetri’s overseas Bengaluru FC teammates also sent in wishes that the club tweeted.

He’s at home in Madrid but Blues defender @juanangonzalez5 has sent in wishes for his skipper @chetrisunil11 ahead of his 100th game for India. 🇮🇳 Watch out for Juanan Jr’s shoutout at the end! #Chettri100 pic.twitter.com/BwZt9zrr6p — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 4, 2018

#BigE’s joined the party as he names @chetrisunil11 an ‘inspiration to millions’ in this message to the skipper ahead of his 100th game for India. #Chhetri100 #INDvKEN 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qXt3wYQJeB — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 4, 2018

.@DimasDelgadoMor pays tribute to one of the ‘best professionals’ he has worked with, as @chetrisunil11 prepares to take part in his 100th game for India! 🇮🇳#Chhetri100 pic.twitter.com/hIiQaYymex — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 4, 2018

Finally, there were the fans:

Three legends in one frame.@bhaichung15 and I M Vijayan felicitating @chetrisunil11 on playing 100th match for Indian National Team #BackTheBlue #Chhethri100 pic.twitter.com/lag3rwE36I — Manjappada KBFC Fans (@kbfc_manjappada) June 4, 2018

From one decade to another, amidst all the highs and lows, he puts on a show with utmost passion whenever he steps on to the pitch. He can do it all, he does it all. He is out there today pulling on the national colours for the 💯 time leading from the front. #Chhetri100 #OneSC11 pic.twitter.com/mYXQxcqVXw — West Block Blues (@WestBlockBlues) June 4, 2018

Chhetri may be a fan favourite with Bengaluru FC, who share a fierce rivalry with Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC, but such is the value of his milestone that all club lines were blurred.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd