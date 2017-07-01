Sunil Chhetri ‘thanks’ Mumbai City fans after extending contract with Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri played two seasons for Mumbai City FC in the ISL. (Source: Express Photo) Sunil Chhetri played two seasons for Mumbai City FC in the ISL. (Source: Express Photo)

Bengaluru FC retained star striker Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh ahead of their first season in the Indian Super League (ISL) after the club successfully bid to be part of the cash-rich league having played four seasons in the I-League. Chhetri extended his contract with the club for a three year period or until the 2019-20 season. With the signings, Bengaluru FC have already made their maximum of two retentions allowed – as per ISL rules – of players over the age of 21 years.

“We are thrilled at being able to retain the present and the future of Indian football in Sunil and Udanta. The two of them have been immense for Bengaluru FC and will be vital cogs in our wheel as we take on the challenge of rebuilding the club for what will be a tough season ahead,” said club CEO Parth Jindal.

On Saturday, Chhetri thanked Mumbai City FC – the club he had represented in the ISL for the past two seasons. “I’d also like to thank the fans at @MumbaiCityFC for all the love you’ve shown me during my time with the club. I hope I will always have your support when I come to play as part of the national team,” he wrote in multiple tweets.

A day earlier, he expressed joy at being part of Bengaluru FC for a longer period. “The club borrowed your chant, I’m borrowing your banner. Okay then, Bengaluru, let’s make more memories and win more trophies. I’ve always said I wanted to stay and I’m glad we have a bunch of papers that confirm I’m staying. The @IndSuperLeague will be an exciting and brand new challenge but we are Bengaluru and we never surrender. So let’s get behind the squad that we are building and with you in the stands I’m sure we will keep the cabinet busy,” he wrote in four separate tweets.

In 2015, he played 11 games for Mumbai and scored 7 goals and a year later he played 6 games without finding the net. For Bengaluru, he has played in four seasons and been the top scorer in each of them.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd