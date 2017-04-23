Sunil Chhetri stars in Bengaluru FC’s 7-0 thrashing of DSK Shivajians

Sunil Chhetri scored two goals for Bengaluru FC. Sunil Chhetri scored two goals for Bengaluru FC.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri struck twice as defending champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) dished out a dominating show to thrash DSK Shivajians 7-0 in a high-scoring lop-sided contest of the 10th edition of I-League in Bangalore on Saturday.

Playing their penultimate game, Bengaluru opened their account in the 20th minute when Chhetri staged an attack from the middle and passed the ball to young Seiminlen Doungel, who set it up for his captain. In the end, the 22-yard long range shot from Chhetri was out of the keepers’ reach.

The goal opened the floodgate for the Blues as Alwyn George joined the party two minutes later. Midfield maestro Eugeneson Lyngdoh then scored a left-footed scorcher after three minutes.

Before the breather, striker Seiminlen completed the quota of first half goals in the 31st minute. It was a stellar show by Chhetri as other than his one goal, he ended up assisting three goals in the first half.

After changing ends, DSK was successful in checking hosts from scoring till the first 20th minute. Meanwhile, CV Vineeth replaced Len in the 58th minute.

Bengaluru then continued their good show, producing their 5th goal which came from skipper Chhetri again. Vineeth then sounded the board twelve minutes later, while India international Sandesh Jhinghan, playing as central defender, hit the final nail in the coffin in the 90th minute.

With the win, the Blues extend their winning spree to the fifth game this season, across all the competitions they’re competing in.

Earlier, DSK gaffer decided to bring in Soram Poirei under the bar instead of first choice Subrata Paul, who had an excellent outing against East Bengal last week. For Bengaluru, coach Albert Roca handed start to medio Alwyn George.

