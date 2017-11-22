Sunil Chhetri shares engagement pics, seeks blessings for another half of his life

Sunil Chhetri got engaged to Sonam on November 20. (Source: Instagram) Sunil Chhetri got engaged to Sonam on November 20. (Source: Instagram)

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri shared photos of his engagement with Sonam Bhattacharya on Instagram on Tuesday. Chhetri, who is currently playing for Bengaluru FC in the fourth edition of Indian Super League, is getting married to the daughter of Mohun Bagan’s great Subrata Bhattacharya.

In his post on Instagram, Chhetri sought blessings from his fans and supporters. The 33-year old striker wrote, “One half of the marathon’s complete with my best friend @sonam_29 .Will need all your blessings to complete this ;)”

The Bengaluru FC captain had the perfect match in the build-up to the engagement. He scored the second goal in a match helping his side seal a 2-0 victory over Mumbai City FC. Chettri, who has previously played for Mumbai City FC in the second and third season of ISL, chose not to celebrate his goal against his previous club.

He reportedly flew out of Bangalore to New Delhi that very night for the Sangeet ceremony. The engagement took place at the Le Meridien Hotel on Monday. The main wedding ceremony itself will be held on December 4 in Kolkata between Bengaluru’s away games against FC Goa and NorthEast United. The reception is expected to be held on December 24, which the Indian captain has called it as his ‘adopted city.’

Chhetri’s fiancee Sonam runs two hotels in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area and is a business management graduate from Scotland.

