Sunil Chhetri masterclass tricks Taiwan at Intercontinental Cup

A day earlier, Sunil Chhetri was asked to pose with a football, but when nobody came to take it from him after the photoshoot, he joked: “I’ll take this home as if I scored a hat-trick.”

It had been eight years since the 33-year-old had last scored a hat-trick for the national team. That wait ended on Friday, against a depleted Taiwan squad at the Mumbai Football Arena, in the opener of the four-nation Intercontinental Cup, as the skipper put three past the visitors in a 5-0 win.

The win was much expected given that the Taiwan coach Gary White had fielded six U-23 players and two U-19 – even handing four debuts. On the other hand, the higher ranked Indian team had a full squad to choose from though national coach Stephen Constantine did hand out three more debuts.

“We knew we couldn’t bring our strongest squad, so it was all about development for us,” says White. “But they got a chance to see a player like Sunil. He’s brilliant for my youngsters to see what a senior should do. The players will see what type of work he does.”

And the veteran put on a masterclass, for both the young Taiwanese and the 11 U-23 players in the India camp as well. But it wasn’t just the individual work rate that earned him the match ball at the end of the day, it was his combination and connection with his colleagues, especially Jeje Lalpekhlua.

In the 14th minute, the Mizoram striker spotted a gap in the Taiwan backline and threaded the ball through the centre-backs for Chhetri to run onto and slot past Wen Chieh Pan in goal. Twenty minutes later though, the Indian team put on a move that involved 10 passes in the build-up. Instrumental in that move though was 20-year-old Anirudh Thapa, who was making his first start for the senior team.

A quick give-and-go move with Chhetri had the midfielder move to an advanced position and ready to receive a return ball. He controlled, knocked the ball to Jeje and moved wide to draw away defenders and make space for the captain to march into and receive the final pass from Jeje.

Thereon, the youngster’s marshalling of the midfield saw him work the ball with much more confidence, playing square passes to ease pressure on his defence and launching it forward toward the wings to set-up new waves of attacks.

Chhetri’s third goal too came from a clever low pass into the box from Thapa. In a short-corner routine, Udanta Singh pulled it back up his line to Thapa, who could have crossed in from the right, but instead spotted the vacant Chhetri to throw off the Taiwan defence. Chhetri collected and made no mistake from close range to score his 59th international goal. But it was an all-round performance that ensured the hefty win. There was speed on the wings with Holicharan Narzary and Udanta. In defence Sandesh Jhingan was uncompromising.

