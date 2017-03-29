Sunil Chhetri joins Cristinao Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in top goal scorers’ list

Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal against Myanmar. (Source: AP) Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal against Myanmar. (Source: AP)

There is much talk about how Sunil Chhetri guided India to a win over Myanmar in the Asian Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. His 90th minute goal against Myanmar was sublime. It was a magical as he found back of the net in the last minute to stun the home crowd. The move was initiated by Chhetri, who passed it to Udanta, India’s substitute. Udanta ran in the right-wing, beating Myanmar defenders and continuing his run. Chhetri ran in from the middle and received a prefect pass from Udanta at the edge of the box. He put his right foot to it and hit it straight into the net. The win also broke India’s jinx in Myanmar. It was their first win in the country in 64 years.

But, there was another important feat that he achieved on Tuesday. After scoring his 53rd goal, Chhetri became the joint fourth highest goal scorer for their national sides among active players. With 53 goals, Chhetri is equal with Wayne Rooney of England.

The list of highest goal scorers among active players for their country is led by Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, followed by Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Clint Dempsey of USA is number three in the list. Rooney and Chhetri are joint number four.

Ronaldo has scored 78 goals for Portugal in his international career while Messi has only 58 for Argentina. Dempsey has 56 goals, which is only three more than Chhetri’s tally.

India next play Kyrgyzstan at home on June 13. Macau are the fourth side in Group A and the two top teams will qualify for the final round of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

