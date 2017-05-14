Sunil Chhetri in doubt for Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan

Speaking about the success Sunil Chhetri lauded the efforts of the coach and backroom staff. (Source: AP) Speaking about the success Sunil Chhetri lauded the efforts of the coach and backroom staff. (Source: AP)

India’s star striker Sunil Chhetri is in doubt for India’s upcoming Asian Cup qualifier against Kyrgyzstan as well as the international friendly against Lebanon next month. This was confirmed byBengaluru FC’s chief executive officer.

In a letter sent to All India Football Federation Bengaluru FC CEO Parth Jindal has blamed the fixture for Chhetri’s injury.

“In making the semifinals of the tournament, Bengaluru FC will be playing their fourth game in six days – a schedule that is detrimental to players’ health to say the least. The cramped and unheard of the fixture has claimed its first victim in the club and national team captain Sunil Chhetri who is certain to miss the rest of the season for us and is also in doubt for the national team for the important games in the coming month,” Jindal said in the letter.

On Friday, Chhetri limped out of Bengaluru FC’s last group match against Mohun Bagan with a suspected muscle tear. He has undergone a scan to determine just how bad his injury could be.

Chhetri is all but ruled out of Federation Cup final scheduled for May 21, if at all Bengaluru make it there.

Jindal also criticised the AIFF for choosing Cuttack as the venue for the Federation Cup.

“I am concerned at the thought process behind choosing Cuttack as the venue for the Federation Cup. The 4pm kick-offs have seen teams take to the pitch in temperatures as high as 42 degrees. These conditions are in no way ideal to play quality football and the whole purpose of advertising Indian football is defeated,” he said.

He also asked the AIFF to postpone the final match to a later date — May 24 — if Bengaluru qualifies for the title clash.

