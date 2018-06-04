Sunil Chhetri receives guard of honour before 100th appearance

Sunil Chhetri makes 100th appearance in Indian colours. (Source: PTI) Sunil Chhetri makes 100th appearance in Indian colours. (Source: PTI)

India football captain Suni Chhetri received a guard of honour from his teammates as he completed 100 caps while donning the Indian jersey. India face Kenya in their second match in the Intercontinental Cup on Monday with Chettri leading the side. The Indian skipper was in the news recently as his plea on social media went viral where he asked fans to fill the stadiums during India matches.

India vs Kenya Live, Intercontinental Cup Live football score

In the video posted on his official Twitter handle, Chhetri said, “All those from the country who came to Mumbai to support us – amazing. All the fans from Mumbai who came and watched us, thank you so much for the encouragement. It means the world to us,” Chhetri said while thanking those who had come to watch Intercontinental Cup match against Chinese Taipei. The video, however, was not for them. “I am gonna speak and appeal to all of you who did not come. To everyone who is not a football fan, please come and watch us for two reasons. No. 1 – it’s the best game in the world and No. 2 – we play for our country. We will make sure that once you come to watch us, you will not return the same person back home,” he said.

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“I mean, it is not fun to criticise or abuse on the internet. Come to the stadium. Do it on our face. Scream at us, shout at us, abuse us. Who knows, one day it might change you guys or you might start a change for us.” and “To all of you who are fans of big European clubs and support European clubs with so much passion, thinking that our level is not the same. Agreed, the level is not the same, it is not even close. But with our desire and determination, we will make sure to make your time worth. To all of you who have lost hope, I request you to come and watch us in the stadiums,” he added.

India humbled Chinese Taipei 5-0 after Chhetri scored a hattrick.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd