Sunil Chhetri fourth in the world for scoring highest ‘runs’: tweets Gujarat Lions owner Keshav Bansal

Sunil Chhetri overtook Wayne Rooney to became the fourth highest goal scorer in international matches after he scored a goal against Kyrgyzstan in Banglore earlier this month. But, the highest goal scorer for India is the fourth highest ‘run’ scorer in the world. Yes, according to Keshav Bansal, who is co-owner of the Gujarat Lions franchise in the Indian Premier League, the Indian captain is fourth on that list.

In a tweet on Monday, Bansal wanted to throw light on Chhetri’s achievement for the country but ended up tweeting about Chhetri being the fourth highest in ‘runs’. Even the twitterati was not pleased by his tweet. He later deleted that tweet.

His tweet read: “Let’s take a moment to talk about @chetrisunil11, the Indian footballer who has been ranked 4th in the world for scoring the highest runs.(sic)”

India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier in Bangalore on June 13 as Chhetri was on target for India as the skipper produced a brilliant goal in the 69th minute of the contest.

After the goal against Kyrgyzstan, he surpassed Rooney with a goal to sit on the fourth position after Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Clint Dempsey in the list of active international players with most goals. That was his 54th goal for India.

