Sunil Chhetri remains India’s magician in historic Myanmar win

An inspired performance by Indian captain Sunil Chhetri helped India beat Myanmar 1-0 to begin their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers campaign on a positive note on Tuesday.

India had not beaten Myanmar since October 1953 but courtesy of a last-minute strike by Sunil Chhetri India finally broke the jinx.

Myanmar were the better side in the first of the two-legged home-and-away Group A match as they controlled the midfield for most part of the game. They did threaten time and again with Ko Ko and Aung Thu. But when it came to precision at the final they lacked the killer’s touch.

India ran away with three full points with Chhetri scoring in the 90th minute from an Udanta Singh assist. It was Sunil Chhetri’s 53rd goal of his international career. His incisiveness around the goal has been rewarded time and again. Playing behind the striker, Chhetri, who scored a goal and also did defensive duties when required on Tuesday has been open to playing wherever the coach asks him to. Chhetri”s presence brings a certain sense of calm to the team.

Sunil Chhetri has been in good form throughout the season. For his club (Bengaluru FC) in I-League he has netted in 13 goals so far and in the ISL he scored 6 goals.

Recently, Sunil Chhetri became the all-time top scorer in India’s top-tier footballing league after scoring against Aizawl FC. It was his 90th goal and he surpassed Bhaichung Bhutia’s tally of 89 goals.

It may be recalled here that Chhetri has been on a phenomenal run of form and has scored some unforgettable goals. He also led Bengaluru FC to the final of the AFC Cup final – a first among Indian football clubs.

India are placed in Group A of the AFC Cup qualifiers alongside Kyrgyzstan and Macau. However, they have been on the performing well for a year or so and doing it consistently. They have won 10 of their last 12 games and all of their last five. Their improved performance has reflected in the rankings as well.

India next play Kyrgyzstan on 13th June, 2017.

