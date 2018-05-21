Follow Us:
Monday, May 21, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are Sponsored

The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Latest News

Sunderland under new ownership as consortium completes takeover

Sunderland, who have fallen from the Premier League to the third tier of English football in two seasons, are under new ownership after a consortium completed a takeover of the club on Monday.

By: Reuters | Updated: May 22, 2018 12:08:17 am
Former owner Ellis Short ended a nine-year spell in charge by writing off the club’s debts. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Sunderland, who have fallen from the Premier League to the third tier of English football in two seasons, are under new ownership after a consortium completed a takeover of the club on Monday. The consortium, led by Stewart Donald, the former owner of fifth tier side Eastleigh, paid 40 million pounds ($54 million)to buy Sunderland from American businessman Ellis Short, who ended a nine-year spell in charge by writing off the club’s debts.

“We’ve given Ellis 40 million pounds, so that’s the deal, and in return Ellis has tidied up his debt and that’s now gone from the football club,” Donald told a news conference after the club confirmed the English Football League had ratified the change of ownership.

“Ellis was very clear he didn’t want the debt, but we didn’t want the debt either so we refused that. The reality is Sunderland is debt-free which, for the fans, is good news.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 