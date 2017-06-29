Sunderland takeover talks end, Ellis Short stays in control

Sunderland owner Ellis Short will remain in control of the club after proposed takeover talks collapsed, the English Championship club said on Thursday.
Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, ended talks with one of the interested groups, saying the proposed deal would not be in the best interest of the club.
“A defined time frame was placed on discussions to ensure that the club could move forward quickly and decisively with its plans for the new season should they not come to fruition,” Sunderland said in a statement.
“We have concluded these talks and have determined that this proposed sale would not be in the best interests of Sunderland AFC.
“Ellis Short will continue his commitment to the club, both financially and personally, moving forward.”
The Black Cats, who had not confirmed the identity of the interested buyers, also said they have been granted permission to speak to fellow Championship side Preston North End’s Simon Grayson to fill the vacant managerial position.
David Moyes stepped down as Sunderland boss last month after the club finished at the bottom of the top-flight standings.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 29, 2017 at 7:44 pmTO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN Do you need to raise cash for health care costs or paying debts or in a state of financial breakdown? Wait! Consider selling your kidney as an Option. If you wish to sell or Buy kidney today: Message us immediately. A kidney is bought for a maximum amount of $450,000:00 Dollars.The National foundation is currently buying healthy kidney. My name is Dr Henry Martin, am a Nephrologist in the kidney National hospital. APOLLO HOSPITAL India specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living a corresponding donor. We are located in Indian, Canada, UK, Turkey, USA, Malaysia, South Africa etc. If you are interested in selling or buying kidneys please don’t hesitate to contact us by our maill: apollohospital.1231 Need Geniune Donors Waiting for your responds…. Best Regards Dr Henry Martin Contact: 91-9582172213Reply