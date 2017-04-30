Sunderland’s Premier League relegation a cause of stagnation

David Moyes saw his ‘most difficult day’ as a manager after seeing his side relegated on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) David Moyes saw his ‘most difficult day’ as a manager after seeing his side relegated on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

A stagnant Sunderland FC has finally been relegated from the Premier League and will return to the second tier after ten years.

With four games remaining, David Moyes’ side saw itself relegated after losing to Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday.

Standing at the bottom of the table with 21 points, ex Manchester United and Everton boss Moyes saw his ‘most difficult day’ as a manager, with 13 points adrift of safety.

“It’s the worst day. I hoped it would never come around at any time but I’m disappointed for the supporters, disappointed that we couldn’t give them more.”

“It’s just that I’ve said near enough from the start, I’m experienced, I know what a Premier League team looks like, I know what a Premier League squad looks like and I’ve felt we have been short of a little bit of quality to try to make that difference,” he added.

Despite high hopes from fans that Moyes would change the tables for the club, he had announced the season as a relegation fight in his second game itself after his side lost to Middlesbrough 2-1 at home.

Known for making well planned transfer decisions, Moyes, who replaced Sam Allardyce, faced a budget that was relatively small. Even big signings like midfielders Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji failed to deliver.

Sunderland last saw itself in the top 10 in 2010-11 but the stagnation in the quality of their game saw them going through a decline, finally getting relegated this season.

Sunderland must work on the mismanagement over the years to come out as a stronger and more confident team.

