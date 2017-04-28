Latest News

Sunderland manager David Moyes charged by English FA

The incident happened following a BBC interview after David Moyes' last-place Premier League team drew at Burnley in March.

By: AP | London | Published:April 28, 2017 2:23 pm
David Moyes, David Moyes Sunderland, Sunderland David Moyes, David Moyes matches, sports news, sports, football news, Football, Indian Express Although the post-match interview was over, the camera was still running and footage of the incident was published weeks later by a newspaper. (Source: AP)

The English Football Association has charged Sunderland manager David Moyes for his comments to a female reporter.

The incident happened following a BBC interview after Moyes’ last-place Premier League team drew at Burnley in March.

The FA says “it is alleged the Sunderland manager’s remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute.”

Although the post-match interview was over, the camera was still running and footage of the incident was published weeks later by a newspaper.

Moyes, a former Manchester United manager, told reporter Vicki Sparks: “You were just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there, so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Careful the next time you come in.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali