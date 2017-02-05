Sunderland four goals in first half beat relegation rival Crystal Palace

Sunderland remain last with 19 points from 24 games. (Source: Reuters) Sunderland remain last with 19 points from 24 games. (Source: Reuters)

Sunderland scored three times in the final six minutes of the first half, including two goals in added time by Jermain Defoe, in a 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday that spoiled manager Sam Allardyce’s first game against his former club.

Sebastian Larsson found Lamine Kone with a free kick in the ninth minute to put Sunderland ahead before Didier Ndong doubled the lead in the 43rd. Defoe then finished from a tight angle in the first minute of added time before beating goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey again shortly after.

Former England manager Allardyce saved Sunderland from relegation late last season and was hired in December to do the same at Palace.

Sunderland had not scored four goals in its last nine away Premier League games combined. Sunderland remains last with 19 points from 24 games. Last-but-one Palace also has 19 points.