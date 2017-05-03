Sulley Muntari receives one-game ban for protesting against racist chants

Muntari, who plays for Italian club Pescara was given a yellow card when he asked the referee to stop the match. (Source: File) Muntari, who plays for Italian club Pescara was given a yellow card when he asked the referee to stop the match. (Source: File)

Former AC Milan midfielder Sulley Muntari has picked up a one-game ban after walking off the pitch in the middle of a match protesting against racist chants directed at him. Muntari, who plays for Italian club Pescara was given a yellow card when he asked the referee to stop their Serie A match against Cagliari due to racist chants from the opposition supporters.

When the referee gave him the yellow card, Muntari walked off the pitch in protest. He later told TV reporters that he even saw a group of children doing it. “There was a little kid doing it with his parents standing nearby,” said Muntari, “So I went over to him and told him not to do it. I gave him my shirt, to teach him that you’re not supposed to do things like that. I needed to set an example so he grows up to be nice.”

Muntari said he suffered abuse throughout his side’s 1-0 defeat at Cagliari but was booked for dissent when he asked referee Daniele Minelli to stop the game in the 90th minute, and left the field in stoppage time.

“[The referee] told me I should not talk to the crowd,” Muntari is quoted as saying by the Guardian, “I asked him if he had heard the insults. I insisted that he must have the courage to stop the game.”

“The referee should not just stay on the field and blow the whistle, he must do everything. He should be aware of these things and set an example,” said Muntari.

The world players’ body FIFPro has since reportedly demanded Muntari’s second yellow card and resulting one match ban to be lifted. The Serie A disciplinary committee later stated agreed while the fans’ actions were “deplorable” but said its guidelines meant it could not impose sanctions as only “approximately 10” supporters were involved – fewer than 1% of the Cagliari supporters in the ground.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd